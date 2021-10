The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us on Sunday October 24, 2021 at 7:30pm ADT for Juneau Icefield Alaska with Paul Illsley

Join us on a photographic journey across Alaska’s remote and pristine glacier systems. Paul spent eight summers as an instructor of research imaging, remote sensing, and photogrammetry with the National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) sponsored Juneau Icefield Research Program (JIRP). Paul’s talk will include images of his adventures as well as views of the beautiful pristine glacial landscape that Alaska is famous for.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/juneau-icefield-alaska-with-paul-illsley-tickets-172921872977