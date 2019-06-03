June 2019 Competition News

2019 Canada My Country

For this competition, a total of 855 images were submitted and scored by three senior CAPA judges. Many amazing images highlighted the outstanding beauty of our country.

The following table outlines the distribution of images received in each of the two categories (Club & Individual) of this competition and the thirteen themes (provinces/territories):

Read More >> For both categories, the final reports have been approved and a copy has been forwarded to each entrant. Shortly after these reports were approved, a copies were also posted onto the CAPA website. These reports can be viewed by first logging onto the CAPA website and selecting the Competition Reports option from the Competition’s dropdown menu. You can view the winning images of each category of this competition here: Competition Winners – Club – 2019 Canada: My Country – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-canada-mycountry-club/

Competition Winners – Individual – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-canada-mycountry-individual/

2020 Canada Salon

Based on the judge’s scores from the 2019 Canada: My Country Competition, the top 3 images from each province and territory have been selected for the Salon Mon Pays – My Country. Within the next few weeks, the respective photographer for each of these images will be contacted to arrange for them to submit their original file to allow the preparation of the file for printing.

These selected images will be professionally printed and be put on exhibition at the National Museum of Photography / Musée National de la Photographie in Drummondville Quebec between 7th January 2020 to 29th March 2020.

Congratulations to all photographers whose image(s) were selected for the salon.

Checkout these images here – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2020-canada-salon/

Fall 2019 CAPA Competitions

At present, we have three of four our Fall 2019 competitions now posted on our CAPA website:

Read More >> Curves & Lines Competition (closes October 15, 2019) – Check out details here https://capacanada.ca/2019-theme/

Nature – Wildlife Competition (closes October 30, 2019) – Check out details here https://capacanada.ca/2019-nature/

Fine Art Competition (closes November 15, 2019) – Check out details here https://capacanada.ca/fine-art-2/

Fall Open Theme Competition (closes November 30, 2019 – Check out the details here – https://capacanada.ca/2019-open-theme/ Each competition is outlined in both official languages.

Juin 2019 Nouvelles des concours

2019 Canada Mon pays

Un total de 855 images ont été soumises à ce concours et évaluées par trois juges séniors de l’ACAP. De nombreuses images incroyables illustrent la beauté exceptionnelle de notre pays.

Le tableau suivant présente la distribution des images reçues pour chacune des deux catégories (Club et Individuel) de ce concours et les treize thèmes (provinces et territoires):

Lire la suite >> Les rapports finaux des deux catégories ont été approuvés et une copie a été transmise à chaque participant. Les rapports ont été affichés sur le site Web de l’ACAP peu après leur approbation. Ils peuvent être consultés en se connectant (login) sur le site de l’ACAP et en sélectionnant ‘’Competition Report’’ sous le menu ‘’Competition’’. Les images gagnantes de chaque catégorie peuvent être visionnées ici : Gagnants dans la catégorie Club https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-canada-mycountry-club/

Gagnants dans la catégorie Individuel – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-canada-mycountry-individual/

2020 Canada Salon – Salon Mon Pays – My Country

En utilisant les pointages du concours Canada Mon Pays, les 3 images ayant obtenues le haut plus pointage par province ou territoire furent sélectionnées pour le Salon Mon Pays – My Country. Dans les prochaines semaines, le photographe respectif pour chacune des images sera contacté et des instructions vous seront fournies pour le transfert du dossier numérique d’origine qui permettra la préparation de l’impression.

Les images sélectionnées seront imprimées professionnellement et seront exposées au Musée National de la Photographie à Drummondville, Québec entre le 7 janvier 2020 et le 29 mars 2020.

Félicitations à tous les photographes dont la ou les images ont été sélectionnées pour le salon.

Vous pouvez visionner les images à- https://capacanada.ca/competition-Winners-2020-Canada-salon/

Concours de l’ACAP pour l’automne 2019

À ce jour, trois sur quatre concours pour l’automne 2019 sont affichés sur le site Web de l’ACAP :