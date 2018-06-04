Our monthly Competition News is aimed at providing all CAPA members and camera clubs with timely information relating to our competitions. For this month, we have included information below under the appropriate title.

2018 – 2019 Competitions Now Posted

The majority of the 2018 – 2019 competitions are now posted on our Current Competitions webpage which can be viewed here.

After the closing of the 2018 Annual Photo Challenge competition, we will be posting the 2019 Annual Photo Competition and its theme will be reflections.

Over the past few months, we have received many email messages about the large number of wildlife/nature images dominating the CAPA awards in the 2017 Fine Art and the 2018 Open Theme competitions. In an effort to ‘balance-the-playing-field‘ for all photographers, we are undertaking the following changes with our 2018 – 2019 competitions:

Fine Art – the selection of judges will be heavily favoured in the area of fine art. In addition, images that are submitted with little or no modification to emphasize an artistic purpose or theme will be disqualified by the Competition Host. Competition Host for this competition is a recognized and respected fine art photographer.

Open Theme – the new competition details will be updated to contain two themes – Wildlife/Nature and Everyone Else. By doing so, we don’t disadvantage wildlife/nature nor all other submitted images. Each theme will be judged separately by separate judges.

Monochrome – contains four themes – People, Landscape/City-scape/Sea-scape, Architecture (inside/outside) and Flowers/Plants (wild or cultivated. As noted the Nature/Wildlife animal//birds have been excluded from this competition because there is already a dedicated Nature competition for them.

I would encourage you read these specific competitions to obtain more details. If you have questions, please do not hesitate in emailing our Director of Competitions at competitions@capacanada.ca

We have been working CAPA Zone Director Alain Dubeau and CAPA President Rod Trider to create a new 2019 Canada: My Country competition. For this competition, there are 13 different themes representing 10 provinces and 3 terrorizes. The aim of the competition is to seek out the best photographic images in these geographical regions. Check out this competition here.

All the above competitions were designed to encourage and recognize outstanding image in a wider range of themes. By doing, we are endeavouring to demonstrate that we are listening to your suggestions and concerns.

Bilingual Format For CAPA Competitions

As you will notice from 2018 – 2019 competitions, the majority of the competition pages are now in a bilingual format.

It is only natural that our Association embrace photographers in both official languages.

In the forthcoming months, the parallel translation format will be changed to accommodate an easier means viewing of our webpages on a wider range of devices – computers, laptop computers, ipad and cel phones. In addition, our final competition report will also be a bilingual format.

We extend a special thank you to our CAPA Zone Director Alain Dubeau for providing us with the french translation.

Importance Of Reading & Complying With All Competition Details

In the past month, we have had four notable disqualifications for the following reasons:

A – Watermark contained on a submitted image;

B – Name of the photographer on the lower right corner of the image;

C – Potential Merit Award image was disqualified because it had previously received a CAPA Award

D – Gold Medal winning club lost their medal standing because one of their images had previously received a CAPA award

On the two latter disqualifications, all camera club representatives and CAPA members are reminded that it is their responsible to ensure that the submitted image has not be previously received a CAPA Award. We do maintain a CAPA database of past winners. If you are unsure of your images has received a CAPA award, you can email the Director of Competitions at competitions@capacanada.ca.

Do NOT assume that the competition details are identical to a previous competition.

It is imperative that all entrants read and comply with the details contained in a competition webpage which also includes a hyperlink to our CAPA Eligibility Criteria.

2018 Open Theme Competition

This competition was extremely popular:

1 – Club category: 222 image from 37 clubs

2 – Individual category: 450 images from 115 CAPA members

The submitted images were broken down into six categories as outlined below.

The pie chart below reflect the distribution of the six categories in the Open Theme Competition.

Many thanks to the three CAPA judges: Derek Hayes, Jim Sutton and Michael Easton.

For the Club category, three camera clubs received CAPA medals:

1 – Gold Medal – Montreal Camera Club

2 – Silver Medal – St. Catharines Photographic Club

3 – Bronze Medal – The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society of Toronto

You can check out their winning images on our Winners – Club webpage here.

CAPA members were also awarded CAPA medals for the individual category:

1 – Gold Medal – Missy Mandel of Toronto, Ont

2 – Silver Medal – Mary Chambers of London, Ont.

3 – Bronze Medal – Norman Dougan of Kamloops, BC.

You can check out their winning images on our Winners – Individual webpage here.

2018 Audio Visual Presentation Competition

Last year, the Audio Visual competition was cancel due to an extremely low level of participation.

Ann Alimi (Toronto Camera Club) felt this competition was worthy of being revitalized. She worked hard at updating the entire competition and tirelessly promoted participation in this competition.

Based on Ann’s own initiative, we had the following number of entrants in this competition:

1 – Club Competition – 11 entrants

2 – Individual Competition 37 entrants

For the Club category, the following three camera clubs were awarded a CAPA medal:

1 – Gold Medal – Lakeshore Camera Club

2 – Silver Medal – Toronto Digital Photography Club

3 – Bronze Medal – Richmond Hill Camera Club

You can view the competition report after you log into the CAPA website and select the Competition Report from the Competition menu.

For the Individual category, the following CAPA members are receiving a CAPA medal:

1 – Gold Medal – Yun Wang of Burlington, Ontario

2 – Silver Medal – Rita Villis of London, Ontario

3 – Bronze Medal – Pat Zuest of Toronto, Ontario

Many thanks to the three CAPA judges: Sunchie Yang, Norm Ullock and Helene Ullock.

A special thank you is extended to Ann Alimi for her outstanding efforts to revitalize this competition. She an outstanding photographer in her own right.

Canada: My Country Competition

This competition was also popular:

1 – Club category: 120 image from 20 clubs

2 – Individual category: 243 images from 67 CAPA members

These images were broken down into six categories as outlined below.

The pie chart below reflect the distribution of the six categories in the Canada: My Country Competition.

For the Club category, three camera clubs received CAPA medals:

1 – Gold Medal – The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society of Toronto

2 – Silver Medal – Richmond Hill Camera Club

3 – Bronze Medal – Toronto Digital Photography Club

You can check out their winning images on our Winners – Club webpage here.

CAPA members were also awarded CAPA medals for the individual category:

1 – Gold Medal – Norman Dougan

2 – Silver Medal – IIana Block

3 – Bronze Medal – Robert Parker

You can check out their winning images on our Winners – Individual webpage here.

Many thanks and congratulations to all entrants in supporting this competition.

2018 Close Up Competition

Unfortunately, there will be a delay in judging this competition as two of the judges will be out of the area for a week or two. It is expected that the final report will be approved in early June 2018.

Forthcoming 2018 Competition

For CAPA members, we have one remaining competition for you and has associated prizes for the winning images:

2019 Annual Photo Challenge Competition (Only available for individual CAPA members) – closes on May 31, 2018

Questions or Concerns

If you have any questions or concerns about any aspect of CAPA competitions, please email our Director of Competitions at competitions@telus.ca.