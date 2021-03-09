Judges Update March 8, 2020

Our zoom Judges’ Practice Sessions continue to be very popular. We recently held a French practice session Jan 31, 2021 and an English practice session Feb 20, 2021. Both were very well attended. Others will be scheduled so watch the CAPA Monthly Newsletter emails and this website for future announcements. While these sessions do not qualify as judging competitions toward the requirements in becoming a Certified CAPA Judge they are opportunities for all levels of judges to review and update themselves on CAPA’s judging standards, and practice, gain additional experience in judging photographs, and obtain feedback on their judging skills. For additional information please contact Glenn Bloodworth, Judges Liaison –