Judge’s Liaison

I am pleased to announce the Board’s appointment of Glenn Bloodworth, Ontario Zone Director, as CAPA’s “Judges Liaison” officer.

As part of our response to findings from the 2019 national members’ survey the Board has instituted this new position. The survey highlighted that judges wanted enhanced regular communication from CAPA.

Glenn brings considerable judging experience to this new position, as well an enthusiasm & dedication to the ongoing improvement of CAPA’s judging system. Glenn will be assisting Michael Breakey, CAPA’s Director of Education, to help enrich our efforts in ensuring quality certified judges for club, regional, national and international competitions. His initial efforts will focus on the administration of all our judges, certified and those in training.

Glenn can be contacted at Judgesliason@capacanada.ca – Please use in your e-mail header or subject the word “Judges”.

Rod Trider, President CAPA