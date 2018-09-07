Skip to content
Subscribe to CAPA News
here
Canadian Association for Photographic Art
Menu
Home
About
About CAPA
About CAPA
Message from the President
President’s Report
CAPA History
Board of Directors
Administrative Team
National Conference
Canadian Camera Magazine
Honours and Awards
Medals and Ribbons
Exhibitions Standards
Scholarship Program
Donations
Membership
Individual Membership Benefits
Club Membership Benefits
Join CAPA
CAPA Photography Clubs
Membership FAQ
Regions
Atlantic Zone
Quebec Zone
Ontario Zone
Prairie Zone
Pacific Zone
Competitions
About Competitions
Competition News
Current Competitions
Winners – Club
Winners – Individual
Competition FAQ
Medals and Ribbons
Contact
Contact Us
Advertise with CAPA
Login
Search for:
Ann Alimi
Ann Alimi
About
About CAPA
Volunteer Opportunities
National Judging Course
Board of Directors
Home Page
Regions
Atlantic Zone
Quebec Zone
Ontario Zone
Prairie Zone
Pacific Zone
Membership
Individual Membership Benefits
Club Membership Benefits
CAPA Photography Clubs
Join CAPA
Membership FAQ
Legal
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Sitemap
Contact Us
Mailing Address : Box 357, Logan Lake, BC V0K 1W0
Phone : 250-523-2378
Email Us
Material copyright © Canadian Association for Photographic Art. - All Rights Reserved - Photographic copyright resides with the individual photographer.
Website Design
by Web Guru.
Home
About
▼
About CAPA
▼
About CAPA
Message from the President
President’s Report
CAPA History
Board of Directors
Administrative Team
National Conference
Canadian Camera Magazine
Honours and Awards
Medals and Ribbons
Exhibitions Standards
Scholarship Program
Donations
Membership
▼
Individual Membership Benefits
Club Membership Benefits
Join CAPA
CAPA Photography Clubs
Membership FAQ
Regions
▼
Atlantic Zone
Quebec Zone
Ontario Zone
Prairie Zone
Pacific Zone
Competitions
▼
About Competitions
Competition News
Current Competitions
Winners – Club
Winners – Individual
Competition FAQ
Medals and Ribbons
Contact
▼
Contact Us
Advertise with CAPA
Login