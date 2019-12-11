Jonathan Ward, CAPA Secretary

Jonathan Ward is our new CAPA Secretary.

Jonathan Ward was born and raised in the UK and represented the UK as a diplomat in South Africa, Singapore, the former Yugoslavia and India, before resigning and immigrating to Canada in 1992. Soon after arriving in Toronto, where he still lives, he was recruited into the Toronto Camera Club. His serious interest in wildlife photography stemmed from a visit to Kenya organized by club members in 1995. He was an early adopter of auto-focus cameras and later of digital photography. He now shoots with a full frame digital body as well as a full frame DSLR. He and his wife travel all over the world taking images but the two places most frequently visited are Southern Africa and India.

In 2003, he joined what is now the Toronto Digital Photography Club, where he eventually became the President. He continues to be a member of that club and is the mentor to 12 club photographers.

Jonathan has been a photographic judge since 2005 and became a CAPA certified judge in 2016. Since then he has judged in International Competitions for CAPA on multiple occasions as well as in CAPA competitions in Canada.

Most recently he has been the District Representative for Toronto and the GTA.