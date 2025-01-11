January 2025 Judging Program News

National Judges List



The Judges List is now online! All CAPA Clubs have online access to the latest list of CAPA Certified Judges and CAPA Apprentice Judges. Log in to your club’s account and go to Members > National Judges List. You must be logged in to your club’s account to download the list.

The CAPA Judging Program is made up of multiple components. Last month we talked about the Training Component.

Another component of the Judging Program is Monitoring. The monitoring program is a means of maintaining the Judging Standards and to provide ongoing improvement to the Judging Program by observing the judging process as it applies to CAPA competitions. The program is carried out in cooperation with the Director of Competitions, and with the help of certified judges having extensive experience judging CAPA competitions.

There are three elements to the monitoring program:



1. The Director of Competitions provides each judge of a CAPA competition with an analysis report on both the competition’s results and judges’ scoring, to assist them in self-evaluation of their judging performance. This analysis report will also go to the Director of the Judging Program.

2. The Director of the Judging Program or a named designate reviews all CAPA competitions in order to ensure that Judging Standards are being maintained and identify trends or anomalies in judging that may require a more in-depth review.

3. The Director of the Judging Program or a named designate conducts periodic evaluation of individual active judges to ensure that Judging Standards are being maintained, offer feedback to help individuals refine their judging skills, and identify training needs. These are conducted randomly or when a potential problem has been identified.

Next month we’ll look at the Support Component of the Judging Program.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca