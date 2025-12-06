Jan. 2026 Judging Program News

Basic Training for New Judges Update

Introduction to Judging Course: Since launching just one month ago, the Introduction to Judging Course has seen strong interest, with over ninety photographers registering for either the English or French version. Sixteen participants have already completed the course. We’re pleased to see engagement from across Canada—including the Northwest Territories.

As with any new offering, we encountered a few minor growing pains. For those who experienced registration challenges, thank you for your patience as we worked to get everything running smoothly. Over the coming months, we’ll continue refining the course to ensure the best possible learning experience.

For more information or to register, visit the CAPA Learning Centre at https://www.capacanada.online/

Judging Practice Workshop: Development of the Judging Practice Workshop is nearing completion. Dates for upcoming workshops will be announced in January. These online workshops will run in both the Central and Eastern time zones, to accommodate participants from across the country.

Judge Certification Program

Congratulations to Joy Ruffeski who recently completed the Judge Certification Program and qualified as a CAPA Certified Judge.

Changes designed to improve the training experience are coming to the Judges Certification Program. Details will be announced early in 2026.

National Judges List

The current National Judges List was issued the beginning of December; the next update will be in early March 2026. All CAPA Clubs have online access to the latest list of CAPA Certified Judges and CAPA Apprentice Judges. Go to the CAPA website, Members > National Judges List. You must be logged in to your club’s account to download the list.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca.