Jan-2023 Competition Update

2022 Monochrome Competition

You can view the winning from this competition here:

Winning Club images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2022-fall-monochrome-club/

Winning Individual images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2022-fall-competition-individual/

The final competition report for this competition has been posted to the CAPA website. To view this report, you must first log into the CAPA website and select the Competition Reports from the Competitions dropdown menu.

If the Competition Reports are not visible on the Competitions dropdown menu, this indicates that you have not successfully logged into the CAPA website.

2023 Fall/Winter Competition

This competition is now open for the uploading of images. Closing date is March 1, 2023 at midnight Eastern Standard Time.

You can view the details of this competition here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-fall-winter-dautomne-2023/

Other competitions also open for uploading of images are as follows: