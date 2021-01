Jan. 2021 Zone Québec News

Congratulations to the Montreal Camera Club winner of the silver medal in the recent Smartphone competition, half a point behind the Jiahua Elite Photography Association from Toronto! Six other Quebec Clubs participated in this competition.

Always on the lookout for inspiring projects, Club de photo Dimension in Quebec City is planning to offer a photographic mentoring project to its members. A bank of volunteers willing to act as mentors for beginner, intermediate or advanced photographers, is in the process of being set up. A match will then be made with interested members and meetings will take place in March and April 2021, at the rate of 1 hour per week. All details on the website www.clubdimension.org