Jan. 2021 Competition News

January 2021 Competition Updates

2020 SmartPhone Competition

The final competition report for this competition has been approved and has been forwarded to all entrants to this competition.

For this competition, we received a total of 514 images (187 from camera clubs & 327 from individual CAPA members).

You can view the winning images here:

Club winning images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2020-smartphone-club/

Individual CAPA member winning images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2020-smartphone-individual/

2021 Series of Four Photos Competition

This competition is now open for the uploading of images. Check out the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2021-series-of-four-photos-serie-de-quatre-photos/

2021 Monochrome Competition

This competition is now open for the uploading of images. Check out the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2021-monochrome/