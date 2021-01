Jan. 2021 Atlantic Zone News

What’s coming up for January and February 2021?

January 7

First online meeting of the year. We will share the result of the competition Monochrome. We also have 15 minutes dedicated to different themes; these presentations will be made by a member of our club.

This week, we will learn about Robert Doisneau

Composition series- Fill the frame & Negative Space

What is a polarizing filter, when and why to use one

One of our members will present her work.

January 21

We are presenting – My Special Project – Members prepare a series of 10 photos on one particular topic of their choice. 10 minutes presentation.

February 18

Guest speaker Marianna Armata