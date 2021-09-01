Invitation to the 3rd GCPA Int. 2021

CAPA members are invited to participate in the 3rd GCPA International 2021.
The 3rd GCPA International 2021 is under CAPA, PSA (Photographic Society of America) and GPU (Global Photographic Union) patronage.
This year, there will be a total 390 awards and $15,000 USD cash prizes
The 3rd Annual GCPA International has eight digital sections:
- Color Open (General)
- Monochrome Open
- Nature
- Landscape Color
- Creative Color (Altered Reality)
- People
- Birds-themed (Nature)
- SIGMA Open digital
Entry rules: http://www.gcpa.club/Default/Rules.aspx
Closing date: 8th October 2021
All participants of the competition will receive a digital catalogue of the photo salon.