Invitation to all Camera Clubs in British Columbia and Yukon     

Celebration of Nature Photography 2020

Lions Gate Camera Club is pleased to invite all camera clubs in British Columbia and Yukon to enter our 15th annual photograph competition.

All images submitted for this competition will be judged by a panel of three leading nature photographers completely independent of Lions Gate Camera Club.

Each club is invited to submit up to eight images of our natural world. This year we will use the CAPA guidelines for Nature/Wildlife photography.

Clubs intending to enter this year’s competition should contact the Lions Gate Camera Club President, Tony Keen at tkeen@shaw.ca on or before October 1, 2020.

The deadline for submissions and entry fees is November 1, 2020.

All entry submissions are to be made electronically to lionsgatecnp2020@gmail.com via www.wetransfer.com

Please do not use our web site for submission of images.

The entry fee for each club is $30.00.

We look forward to receiving your entry and wish your club and members every success in this competition