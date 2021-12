Invitation from The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) for a presentation on January 16, 2022

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of our members, there is no charge to attend.

“Winter Photography with Kas Stone”

is on Sunday January 16, 2022 at 7:30PM AST. A photographic artist based in Guysborough County NS, Kas takes inspiration from the remote coastal scenery and moody weather right outside her door.

Winter presents some unique photographic challenges, but it can reward you with uniquely inspiring images too. This presentation celebrates the distinctive features of winter light and offers practical advice about camera care, shooting and processing techniques to showcase the snowy conditions. Kas also shares creative ideas that will inspire you to explore your personal feelings about the season – love it or hate it – and get outside to make some winter magic with your camera.

To register for Kas Stone’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/winter-photography-with-kas-stone-tickets-167245546933