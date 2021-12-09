Invitation from The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) for a presentation on January 02, 2022

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of our members, there is no charge to attend.

“The Art of a Great Audio-Visual Show”

by Ann Alimi

Takes place on Sunday, Jan 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM AST. A graduate of the New York Institute of Photography for both film and digital media, Ann has won several photographic awards and has had her photos published in magazines such as Pro Digital Imaging and Photo Life. Ann Alimi is currently the Chair of Audio-Visual Presentations for the Toronto Camera Club, the Canadian Association for Photographic Art and the Photographic Society of America. Come and learn how to create effective Audio-Visual shows.

To register for Ann Alimi’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-art-of-a-great-audio-visual-show-by-ann-alimi-tickets-207818038347