Invitation from The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) for a presentation on January 02, 2022

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of our members, there is no charge to attend.
“The Art of a Great Audio-Visual Show”
by Ann Alimi
Takes place on Sunday, Jan 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM AST. A graduate of the New York Institute of Photography for both film and digital media, Ann has won several photographic awards and has had her photos published in magazines such as Pro Digital Imaging and Photo Life. Ann Alimi is currently the Chair of Audio-Visual Presentations for the Toronto Camera Club, the Canadian Association for Photographic Art and the Photographic Society of America. Come and learn how to create effective Audio-Visual shows.
To register for Ann Alimi’s presentation, please use the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-art-of-a-great-audio-visual-show-by-ann-alimi-tickets-207818038347
La “Photographic Guild” de la Nouvelle Écosse
est heureuse de vous inviter à se joindre à nous pour notre série de webinaires. Ces webinaires sont gratuites, grâce du generosité, d’un de nos membres.
“The Art of a Great Audio-Visual Show”
by Ann Alimi
Se prendre place Dimanche Janvier 2, 2022 à 19h30 AST.
Diplômée du New York Institute of Photography pour le cinéma et les médias numériques, Ann a remporté plusieurs prix photographiques et ses photos ont été publiées dans des magazines tels que Pro Digital Imaging et Photo Life. Ann Alimi est actuellement présidente des présentations audiovisuelles pour le Toronto Camera Club, l’Association Canadienne D’Art Photographique et la Photographic Society of America. Venez apprendre comment créer des présentations audiovisuelles efficaces.
Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Ann Alimi, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-art-of-a-great-audio-visual-show-by-ann-alimi-tickets-207818038347