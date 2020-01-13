International Salon of Photography Results

Once again, the 126th International Salon of Photography, hosted by CAPA member club Toronto Camera Club, was a great success.

This internationally recognized competition closed on November 12, 2019 and received photos from top photographers in countries around the world including: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam and Wales.

The salon consisted of six sections: Nature, Pictorial Open (Colour), Pictorial Open (Mono), Photojournalism, Print Open (Colour) and Prints Open (Mono). Each section had its own judging panel. There were 227 medals and ribbons awarded.

Congratulations to the following CAPA members who received awards:

Nature

IIana Block’s image “For Kit Surprise Pounce” – FIAP Gold Medal

He Zhao’s image “Spiral Staircase” – IAAP Gold Medal

Ying Shi’s image “A Family” – FIAP Silver Medal

Suzanne Huot’s image “Cheetah Mothers Prize” – PSA Silver Medal

Ying Shi’s image “Flying Flamingos Over The Lake” – CAPA Bronze Medal

IIana Block’s image “Silver Phase Red Fox With Dinner In The Rain” – CAPA Ribbon

John Lyon’s image “Western Bluebird Pair” – CAPA Ribbon

Robert Parker’s image “Feeding Frenzy” – IAAP Ribbon

Wenjun Jin’s image “Flying Over Dreams” – IAAP Ribbon

Claude Gauthier’s image “Polar Bear Young Bull Vs Old” – TCC Ribbon

Pictorial Open (Colour)

He Zhao’s image “Flamingo Over Lake” – PSA Gold Medal

Neal Weisenberg’s image “Adele Diving 1” – IAAP Silver Medal

Luba Citrim’s image “My Ride Arrived” – PSA Bronze Medal

Luba Citrim’s image “Destiny” – TCC Bronze Medal

Adrienne Zoe’s image “Fruit of the Vine” – FIAP Ribbon

He Zhao’s image “Chicago Flamino Scuplture” – IAAP Ribbon

Robert Parker’s image “Bluebird And Blossoms” – PSA Honourable Mention

Yang Jiao’s image “Midnight Sun And Iceberg At Greenland” – TCC Ribbon

Daniel Rondeau’s image “Petals And Tendril” – TCC Ribbon

Pictorial Open (Mono)

He Zhao’s image “Spiral Staircase” – IAAP Gold Medal

Jean Wang’s image “Absolute Twin Towers From My View” – IAAP Ribbon

He Zhao’s image “Staircase” – CAPA Ribbon

Photojournalism

Glenn Springer’s image “Rainy Ride” – FIAP Ribbon

Print Open (Colour)

Gareth Jones’s image “Insect Vision” – TCC Gold Medal

Ying Shi’s image “Morning Activities” – IAAP Silver Medal

Wenjun Jin’s image “Overlooking Lake Magadi03” – TCC Silver Medal

Ying Shi’s image “Playing Children” – PSA Bronze Medal

Mike Wooding’s image “European Skippers” – IAAP Bronze Medal

Leah Gray’s image “High Tide” – CAPA Ribbon

Mike Wooding’s image “Anna’s Hummingbird at Bluebell 2” – IAAP Ribbon

Wenjun Jin’s image “Overlooking Lake Magadi02” – TCC Ribbon

Jack Pasht’s image “Fourth Beach” – TCC Ribbon

Jasmine Suo’s image “Snowy Owl Banding” – TCC Ribbon

Wenjun Jin’s image “Overlooking Lake Magadio1” – PSA Honourable Mention

Print Open (Mono)

Ying Shi’s image “Pattern” – TCC Gold Medal

Ying Shi’s image “Flying Over The Lake” – CAPA Bronze Medal

Gareth Jones’ image “Backwards Time” – TCC Bronze Medal

Ann Alimi’s image “King” – FIAP Ribbon

The winning images and a complete listing of the entrants and awards received are on the Salon website.