Image Processing Nights

Would you like to learn more about how to take your images from okay to amazing? Are all the options and tools in Lightroom intimidating and confusing? Join CAPA Educators Dan Siguin and Tracy Elliott for a unique critique / tutorial. In this session we be looking at member submitted images and doing a live editing critique. We will look at images and suggest, as well as demonstrate live in real time, edits that can be made to improve or just enhance an image. This will give you a chance to see what is possible in Lightroom, and to hear the thought process behind why we edit the way we do. Sometimes you just need help seeing what is actually possible in editing and how to get there.

Topics we can cover:

Cropping

Tonal adjustments

Transformation tools

Colour / white balance adjustments

Spot removal / Generative AI

Masking and local adjustments

Black & white conversion and adjustments

Sharpening

Noise reduction

Monthly, likely on the second Thursday, at 6pm. Starting 02/13/2025.

Our plan is to choose images from members that are based on specific concepts and techniques that we want to show / talk about.

We look forward to offer this new session to CAPA Individual members and will be finalizing details in the coming weeks.

Dan Sigouin, on behalf of the Education Committee.