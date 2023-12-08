Holiday Message from the CAPA President

For many people December is a time of reflection and anticipation.

In 2023 CAPA published 4 issues of beautiful glossy print magazines, hosted 10 Zoom presentations through our Speakers Series, sent out 10 newsletters chock a block full of news and interesting tidbits, we provided 10 Judging Courses, hosted and judged 13 national photo competitions, held a successful AGM, and elected 5 board members, the President (myself!), a 1st and 2nd Vice President, the Secretary, and the Treasurer. We increased our online presence significantly, surveyed our members, developed an education committee, welcomed Tamron onboard as an official sponsor, brought on a new Editor-in-Chief, and partnered with the FIAP Photo Academy. Phew, and I could go on! Needless to say, it has been a busy year with much accomplished by our volunteer board members and senior volunteers across Canada.

Looking to 2024, we will build on our past successes and involve ourselves in challenging new projects. One of our past successes we will be building on is our Canadian Photography Conference being held in Kelowna this year on June 25-27, 2024. We are all looking forward to meeting up with you there! And a new project we’re working on is the CAPA Digital Salon opening in January 2024!

On behalf of the CAPA Board, we wish you peace, love, and unity. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays. May your photographic journey in the coming year be filled with moments that inspire, stories that unfold, and sights that take one’s breath away. All the best to you and yours in 2024! ~ Stella d’Entremont, CAPA President