Holiday Greetings 2024 from the CAPA President

As we gather to celebrate the holiday season, I want to extend my warmest wishes to each of you. This year has been one of growth, innovation, and connection within our CAPA community, thanks to your passion and support.

Together, we’ve achieved significant milestones:

Enhanced Learning Opportunities: Our education team, led by Dan Sigouin, launched valuable new resources, including a dedicated YouTube channel and interactive Zoom critique nights.

Digital Salon Launch: We’re thrilled to announce that the CAPA Digital Salon will open on January 15th, 2025, providing another exciting platform to showcase our members’ talent.

New Judging Course: In 2025, we’ll launch an updated judging course led by Bill Hall and his team, enhancing our standards and fostering excellence in competition evaluation.

Supporting Our Clubs: We introduced a comprehensive liability insurance program, ensuring that CAPA clubs have the protection they need to thrive.

Upcoming Conference Announcement: We’re excited to announce that details about our 2026 conference location will be revealed in early January 2025.

Your commitment and creativity continue to inspire, and I’m excited to see what we’ll achieve together in the coming year.

May your holiday season be filled with joy, peace, and beautiful moments captured through your lens.

Warm wishes,

Stella d’Entremont

President, CAPA