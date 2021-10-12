Subscribe to CAPA News here

High River Workshop

The Prairie Zone, along with Robert Scott, offers All Hallow’s Eve, an Abandoned Photo Tour. All Hallow’s Eve will take place near High River on Saturday, October 30 from 3 pm until approximately 9:30 pm. 

Depending on current Covid regulations, there may be a Zoom meeting the day before the event.  

At 3:00, we will meet at a TO BE ANNOUNCED location. We will meet at this predetermined location and go over the tour, sign waivers as well as our creative plan for each location. Robert Scott will discuss how we will be setting up for the Night Photography portion of the tour. 

3:45pm – Ferguson Homestead.  We’ll spend some time exploring this quaint old house where the widower James Ferguson homesteaded. There is a unique barn outback that usually is home to a couple of owls.

5:00pm – Frankburg House – Robert Scott is still in the process of researching this grand home. Apparently, it was built by a man for his wife who had written him a letter to tell him that she was leaving him. He lived in the home briefly before moving away. It has remained vacant ever since. The house is a perfect location for us to practice our night photography skills.  

The group will be photographing the houses for moon rise, sunset, nautical twilight and civil twilight. Robert Scott offers a unique approach to photographing abandoned homes. He will light the interior at dusk, making the home feel alive with a soft glow.  Robert follows this up with lighting the house exterior by way of a drone. The idea is to capture the entire imagine with one photograph. Samples of his work can be viewed online at abandonedphototours.ca.

 

For more information : 

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/abandoned-photo-tours-all-hallows-eve-tickets-182796428037?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

 

