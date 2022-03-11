Subscribe to CAPA News here

Help get the Word out about CAPA! We need you!

Are you looking for a creative, interesting, and fun filled experience?  Can you assist us in promoting CAPA and providing information about CAPA to members and the public?

Seeking volunteers to join our CAPA Communications Team

  • Do you have excellent written communication skills?
  • Do you have experience and an interest in marketing and promotions?
  • Do you have experience and an interest in social media?
  • Do you have graphic design experience?

You would work with the team to:

  • Design and create awards certificates
  • Create, review, and edit documents and web content
  • Find and create interesting content for social media and the web
  • Moderate our social media pages and groups

We need volunteers for the roles of – CAPA Communications: Graphic Designer, Editor, and Social Media Moderator.

If this sounds interesting to you, please give me, Sheena, CAPA Communications Director, a shout at communicationsdirector@capacanada.ca  I would be thrilled to hear from you!

