Help get the Word out about CAPA! We need you!

Are you looking for a creative, interesting, and fun filled experience? Can you assist us in promoting CAPA and providing information about CAPA to members and the public?

Seeking volunteers to join our CAPA Communications Team

Do you have excellent written communication skills?

Do you have experience and an interest in marketing and promotions?

Do you have experience and an interest in social media?

Do you have graphic design experience?

You would work with the team to:

Design and create awards certificates

Create, review, and edit documents and web content

Find and create interesting content for social media and the web

Moderate our social media pages and groups

We need volunteers for the roles of – CAPA Communications: Graphic Designer, Editor, and Social Media Moderator.

If this sounds interesting to you, please give me, Sheena, CAPA Communications Director, a shout at communicationsdirector@capacanada.ca I would be thrilled to hear from you!