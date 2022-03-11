Help get the Word out about CAPA! We need you!

Are you looking for a creative, interesting, and fun filled experience? Can you assist us in promoting CAPA and providing information about CAPA to members and the public?
Seeking volunteers to join our CAPA Communications Team
- Do you have excellent written communication skills?
- Do you have experience and an interest in marketing and promotions?
- Do you have experience and an interest in social media?
- Do you have graphic design experience?
You would work with the team to:
- Design and create awards certificates
- Create, review, and edit documents and web content
- Find and create interesting content for social media and the web
- Moderate our social media pages and groups
We need volunteers for the roles of – CAPA Communications: Graphic Designer, Editor, and Social Media Moderator.
If this sounds interesting to you, please give me, Sheena, CAPA Communications Director, a shout at communicationsdirector@capacanada.ca I would be thrilled to hear from you!