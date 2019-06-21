Harbour City Photo Exhibition Results

The results are in for the Harbour City Photography Exhibition held in Nanaimo, B.C. May 27 – June 14th, 2019. This was endorsed by CAPA.

Black and White Category:

Judy Hancock Holland; 1st; On the Wings of a Dove

Rena Myles; 2nd; Leading Lines

Don Frood; 3rd; Vasco Da Gaman

Maggie Tilley; HM; Urban Bike Race

Digital Art:

Rena Myles; 1st; Transcendence

Judy Hancock Holland; 2nd; Tulip No. 5

Jack Harynuk; 3rd; Mirrored March

Irene Peinhopf; HM; Fragmented

Nature:

Bruce Moffat; 1st; Common Loon Close up on Maple Lake

Kate Ampersand; 2nd; Autumn Forest

Evan Guengerich; 3rd; Food Fight

Craig Letourneau; HM; Our Island Tree

Open:

Sue Nurmi; 1st; Solitude

Leah Gray; 2nd; Wild Dance

John Young; 3rd; Mexican Fiesta

Michele Hillier; HM; Puno Dog, Peru 2018