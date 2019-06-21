Harbour City Photo Exhibition Results

The results are in for the Harbour City Photography Exhibition held in Nanaimo, B.C. May 27 – June 14th, 2019. This was endorsed by CAPA.
Black and White Category:
Judy Hancock Holland; 1st; On the Wings of a Dove
Rena Myles; 2nd; Leading Lines
Don Frood; 3rd; Vasco Da Gaman
Maggie Tilley; HM; Urban Bike Race
Digital Art:
Rena Myles; 1st; Transcendence
Judy Hancock Holland; 2nd; Tulip No. 5
Jack Harynuk; 3rd; Mirrored March
Irene Peinhopf; HM; Fragmented
Nature:
Bruce Moffat; 1st; Common Loon Close up on Maple Lake
Kate Ampersand; 2nd; Autumn Forest
Evan Guengerich; 3rd; Food Fight
Craig Letourneau; HM; Our Island Tree
Open:
Sue Nurmi; 1st; Solitude
Leah Gray; 2nd; Wild Dance
John Young; 3rd; Mexican Fiesta
Michele Hillier; HM; Puno Dog, Peru 2018