Guests Invited to PGNS Presentation Nov 21, 2021

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of our members, there is no charge to attend.

Make Better Photographs and How to Judge Them

Or

How the Heck Did the Judges Not See How Great My Image Was?

Make Better Photographs and How to Judge Them by Bob Benson is on Sunday November 21, 2021 at 7:30pm AST. Bob Benson, FPSA EPSA, has held various positions with the Photographic Society of America, and currently serves as the Ethics Review Advisor. A past-president of the Board for the Chicago Area Camera Clubs Association (CACCA), Bob judges and presents seminars at local clubs on a regular basis, providing education programs and training for new judges. Join us as he discusses camera and post-processing techniques to consider when making your images, as well as what judges are looking for in a good image.

To register for Bob Benson’s presentation, please use the following link:



https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/make-better-photographs-and-how-to-judge-them-by-bob-benson-tickets-179576416897