The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series.

Grand Vistas and Intimate Details by Colin Campbell is on Sunday September 19, 2021 at 7:30pm ADT. After retiring from teaching, Colin Campbell found that photography provided a creative outlet. From 2016 to 2019, he and his wife Jennifer travelled across North America in an RV. In his talk, Colin will share with us not only the “big sky” moments, but also the more intimate details of line, colour and texture that these landscapes can provide.

To register for Colin’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/grand-vistas-and-intimate-details-by-colin-campbell-tickets-168050434373