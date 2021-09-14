The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series.
Grand Vistas and Intimate Details by Colin Campbell is on Sunday September 19, 2021 at 7:30pm ADT. After retiring from teaching, Colin Campbell found that photography provided a creative outlet. From 2016 to 2019, he and his wife Jennifer travelled across North America in an RV. In his talk, Colin will share with us not only the “big sky” moments, but also the more intimate details of line, colour and texture that these landscapes can provide.
To register for Colin’s presentation, please use the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/grand-vistas-and-intimate-details-by-colin-campbell-tickets-168050434373
La “Photographic Guild” de la Nouvelle Écosse est heureuse de vous inviter à se joindre à nous pour notre série de webinaires.
“Grand Vistas and Intimate Details by Colin Campbell “ se prendre place Dimanche Septembre 19, 2021 à 19h30 ADT. Après sa retraite, Colin Campbell a commencé de s’exprimer creativement avec la photographie. De 2016 à 2019, Colin et son épouse Jennifer ont voyagé à travers l’Amérique du Nord en camping-car. Il va partagera avec nous des images du grands paysages et aussi les moments intime les lignes, colour et textures que ces paysages peuvent fornir.
Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Colin Campbell, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/grand-vistas-and-intimate-details-by-colin-campbell-tickets-168050434373