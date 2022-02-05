General news from Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frederick E. Greene HonFPSA, GMPSA, EFIAP, HonFCAPA on January 20, 2022. Fred received an honourary fellowship from CAPA in 2007 for his many years of dedicated service to photography at the National level both as Vice President East in the Colour Photographic Association of Canada (CPAC) and as Atlantic Zone Director for CAPA after CPAC merged with NAPA.
An honourary member of the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS), Fred was a mainstay of the club having served on its Executive in various roles for over 42 years with his most recent positions being program (21 years) and judging (26 years) chairs.
His hard work, dedication and expertise will be sorely missed by all of us at the club.
To learn more on his contributions to photography and view samples of his work please visit:
https://www.photoguild.ns.ca/e-news/pgns_e-news7.pdf
And by clicking here
His obituary notice can be found here:
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/halifax-ns/frederick-greene-10544803
C’est avec une grande tristesse que nous annonçons le décès de Frederick E. Greene HonFPSA, GMPSA, EFIAP, HonFCAPA le 20 janvier 2022. Fred a reçu une bourse honoraire de CAPA en 2007 pour ses nombreuses années de service dévoué à la photographie au niveau national, à la fois en tant que vice-président Est de la Color Photographic Association of Canada (CPAC) et en tant que directeur de la zone atlantique de CAPA après la fusion de CPAC avec NAPA.
Membre honoraire de la Guilde photographique de la Nouvelle-Écosse (PGNS), Fred était un pilier du club ayant siégé à son exécutif dans divers rôles pendant plus de 42 ans, ses postes les plus récents étant programme (21 ans) et juge (26 ans) chaises.
Son travail acharné, son dévouement et son expertise nous manqueront beaucoup au club.
Pour en savoir plus sur ses contributions à la photographie et voir des échantillons de son travail, veuillez visiter :
https://www.photoguild.ns.ca/e-news/pgns_e-news7.pdf
Aussi en cliquant ici
Sa notice nécrologique se trouve ici :
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/halifax-ns/frederick-greene-10544803