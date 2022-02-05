General news from Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frederick E. Greene HonFPSA, GMPSA, EFIAP, HonFCAPA on January 20, 2022. Fred received an honourary fellowship from CAPA in 2007 for his many years of dedicated service to photography at the National level both as Vice President East in the Colour Photographic Association of Canada (CPAC) and as Atlantic Zone Director for CAPA after CPAC merged with NAPA.

An honourary member of the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS), Fred was a mainstay of the club having served on its Executive in various roles for over 42 years with his most recent positions being program (21 years) and judging (26 years) chairs.

His hard work, dedication and expertise will be sorely missed by all of us at the club.

To learn more on his contributions to photography and view samples of his work please visit:

https://www.photoguild.ns.ca/e-news/pgns_e-news7.pdf

And by clicking here

His obituary notice can be found here:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/halifax-ns/frederick-greene-10544803