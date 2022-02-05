Future Event from Harbour City Photography Club

The Harbour City Photography Club in Nanaimo is pleased to announce the return of their annual Photo Salon which has been on hold for two years due to covid-19. Photo Salon 2022 will run from June 17 to June 26 at the View Gallery, Vancouver Island University. This adjudicated exhibit will feature some of the best work of Vancouver Island photographers in four categories: Landscape, Wildlife/Nature, Artistic/Digital Art and Open. Vancouver Island photographers are invited to submit images for adjudication by April 16.

For more information visit: www.hcpclub.ca or email photosalon@hcpclub.ca