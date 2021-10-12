The Nova Scotia Photographic Guild is pleased to invite you to join us for our webinar series. The majority of our webinars are free, but there are a few where the cost for PGNS members and guests is $ 5 (+ Eventbrite fees).
From Engineer to Photography, Paintagraphy with Sharon Tenenbaum will take place on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. AST. Artist, photographer and educator, Sharon Tenenbaum will share with us her journey from engineering to her passion as an art photographer. Come learn how she further enhances her black and white images to meet her artistic vision.
To register for Sharon Tenenbaum’s presentation, please use the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/from-engineering-to-photography-paintagraphy-with-sharon-tenenbaum-tickets-174824263077
La “Photographic Guild” de la Nouvelle Écosse est heureuse de vous inviter à se joindre à nous pour notre série de webinaires. La majorité de nos webinaires sont gratuites, mais il y a quelques-unes où le coût pour les membres et les invités de PGNS est de $5 (+ frais Eventbrite).
From Engineer to Photography, Paintagraphy with Sharon Tenenbaum se prendre place le lundi 8 novembre 2021 à 19h30 AST. Artiste, photographe et éducatrice, Sharon Tenenbaum partagera avec nous son parcours de l’ingénierie à sa passion en tant que photographe d’art. Venez apprendre comment elle améliore davantage ses images en noir et blanc pour répondre à sa vision artistique.
Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Sharon Tenenbaum, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/from-engineering-to-photography-paintagraphy-with-sharon-tenenbaum-tickets-174824263077