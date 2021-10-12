The Nova Scotia Photographic Guild is pleased to invite you to join us for our webinar series. The majority of our webinars are free, but there are a few where the cost for PGNS members and guests is $ 5 (+ Eventbrite fees).

From Engineer to Photography, Paintagraphy with Sharon Tenenbaum will take place on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. AST. Artist, photographer and educator, Sharon Tenenbaum will share with us her journey from engineering to her passion as an art photographer. Come learn how she further enhances her black and white images to meet her artistic vision.

To register for Sharon Tenenbaum’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/from-engineering-to-photography-paintagraphy-with-sharon-tenenbaum-tickets-174824263077