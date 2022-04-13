Frederick Emerson Greene, HonFPSA, GMPSA, EFIAP, HonFCAPA. November 18, 1939 – January 20, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frederick E. Greene HonFPSA, GMPSA, EFIAP, HonFCAPA on January 20, 2022 at the age of 82.

A titan not only in the seafood industry but also in the photographic community, Fred was an honourary member of the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia.

Awarded numerous honours for his dedication and service to promoting the art and science of photography, Fred organized workshops, fieldtrips, wrote countless articles on photography and was a Past-President of PSA (2007-2011). Fred also was the Program Chair of the highly successful CCC2002, coordinating a program of first-class lectures by 28 internationally known speakers. He was an international exhibition judge and presented to camera clubs in Canada, the US and the UK.

Involved with CAPA since its inception, Fred received his ANAPA in 1996. In 1992, Fred was recognized with the Colour Photographic Association of Canada (CPAC) Services Award at the national level for his work on the board during 1985-1991 and received his HonFCPAC in 1996. In 2007, Fred received an Honourary Fellowship from the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA) for his many years of dedicated service to photography, both as Vice President (East) in CPAC and as the Atlantic Zone Director for CAPA which was formed by the merger of CPAC with the National Association for Photographic Art (NAPA).

Fred E. Greene leaves behind a continuing legacy of ‘promoting art and science of photography’ with his bequest to CAPA. Details yet to be worked out and announced

Samples of his recent work can be viewed in clicking here