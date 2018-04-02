Fraser Valley Invitational 2018

18th Annual Fraser Valley Invitational

The Langley Camera Club is hosting the 18th Annual Fraser Valley Invitational, a digital photography competition for all Lower Mainland Photography Clubs. This year, the theme is ‘Connections’.

Open to the public, there is ample free parking. There will be a print display with voting to select a ‘People’s Choice’ print, door prizes and refreshments during the break.

When : Saturday, May 12, 2018, 7:30 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm

Where : Clayton Heights Secondary, 7003, 188 St, Surrey, BC

: Clayton Heights Secondary, 7003, 188 St, Surrey, BC Tickets: $18 online via PayPal or $20 at the door

CAPA medals are presented to the winning images for Gold, Silver, Bronze and Honorable Mention.

For more information, email contact@langleycameraclub.com

The Langley Camera Club is a member of CAPA.