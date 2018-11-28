Forum d’images

Une nouvelle ressource est maintenant offerte à ses membres par l’ACAP pour leur permettre de présenter leurs photos, de les commenter et de recevoir des avis et des suggestions de la part d’autres participants. Il ne s’agit pas d’un concours, mais d’une opportunité d’afficher son travail, de bénéficier d’une critique constructive et d’améliorer ses compétences. Les membres de la zone Québec sont fortement encouragés à y participer en soumettant des photos portant sur le thème courant : accueillons l’automne. Le texte d’accompagnement peut être en français ou en anglais. Vous êtes également invités à afficher vos commentaires, dans la langue de votre choix, sur les photos qui y sont déjà affichées.Vous pouvez accéder à cette activité en suivant le lien https://capacanada.ca/photo-forums/

Photo Forums

CAPA has made a new feature available to its members to allow them to present their photos, off er comments about them and receive feedback and suggestions from fellow participants. This is not a competition, but a chance to show your work, receive constructive criticism from fellow members and improve your photography skills. Quebec Zone members are strongly encouraged to participate and submit images on the current theme : We Welcome Fall. The accompanying text can be written in either English or French. Members are also invited to comment, in the language of their choice, on photos that have been posted by others. You can access this activity by clicking https://capacanada.ca/photo-forums/