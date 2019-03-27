Foothills Camera Club Inclusio

Inclusio, a fully accessible residence in Calgary and home to 45 adult residents with limited mobility, opened in April 2018 with cutting-edge technology and a spectacular view.

But the residence needed “art” to grace its bare walls and create a feeling of home for the residents.

The need to “warm the walls of Inclusio” was brought to the attention of the Foothills Camera Club in April 2018 by Keith and Kathleen Nicholson through family friend and club member Cathy Lockerby. The Nicholson’s son, Jason, is an Inclusio resident.

The “Images for Inclusio” project was quickly adopted by the Foothills club, which two years earlier had provided images for Calgary’s homeless shelters.

In February 2019, 54 images were donated by 34 Foothills Camera Club members and 10 members hung the photographs that now brighten the public spaces of the residence.

“I’m proud to be associated with our Foothills Camera Club, which for the last few years has donated framed photographs back into the community to enrich the lives of others,” says club past president Bill Cubitt.

Look for more information about this donation in the next Canadian Camera Magazine