Summer is almost over and Focus Camera club (FCC) is gearing up for a fun-filled year of speakers from near and far, an educational component as well as many outings to ensure our membership is fully engaged and enjoy their passion.

In June 2020, we celebrated the year-end award in Irishtown Park. FCC awards its top members each year in the beginner, novice and advance groups. This year’s in the beginner group Shannon Testar 1 st, Katherine Bauer 2 nd and Jacques LeBlanc 3 rd were the recipient of the awards. In the novice group, Stella d’Entremont was awarded 1 st, Jean-Guy Gallant 2 nd and Andrea Milburn 3 rd. The 1 st place winner for the advance group was Paul Girouard, 2 nd was Mathieu Chiasson and 3 rd was Jacinthe, LeBlanc. That evening, we also gave out the three individual category awards. Isabelle Levesque received the Ken Dunphy award, JP Francis received the Brian Thompson award and Jacinthe LeBlanc received the Freeman Patterson award.

Due to Covid-19, we have been limited in our outings this summer. In late July we organized a photo outing to the Irving Arboretum. It was well attended, and we look forward to organizing many more events for our 2020-2021 season. Our registration has opened for the new season and we are already passed, 70 members.