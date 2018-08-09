Focus Camera Club News

Club News

We have several activities this summer to give our members the opportunities to photograph event chosen from a wide list of themes by members. These activities would not be possible without the intensive passion from our executive. Learning experience and opportunities all around the clock.

Here is some outing already done this summer.

July 01, Hands on Fireworks photography, July 14, Horse Show Dressage Show, moving target exercises, learn the beaver of the animals and capture the perfect moment. Hans on, on best setting to use shooting indoor and outdoor. July 21, Muddy River Roller, Muddy River Jam, our members had the chance to exercises new skills on moving targets and how to use ambient light. July 29, Visit at Mona’s Botanical Gardens, doing macro photography on flowers. August 10, Steel wool photography and light painting How to… August 18, Horse Show – Reining competition, horses are moving fast so you will have to be ready. Long lens is needed and get use to ambient light cause this activity is inside. Moncton Focus Camera Club is a very active Club and a good place to learn adapting to all level of photographer.

Report by Isabelle Levesque

Focus Camera Club