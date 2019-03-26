Focus Camera Club celebrates 50

Focus Camera Club celebrate its 50th anniversary

History: 50 years ago…

Very few of us know when, where, who, and how The Focus Camera Club started. We shall start with an article by Robert Saulnier, published in “The Focal Point” in 2003. In this article Vanier LeBlanc, an Eaton’s employee, was credited as one of the main “founding fathers” of the Focus camera club.

Through interviewing Mr. LeBlanc’s widow, Robert discovered that in the early 1950’s, a group of photographers lead by her husband, wishing to share experiences and ideas, started meeting in Reid’s Photography’s basement on Main street. The group had neither name nor formal structure at first. With Roland Maurice MD and Rhéal Bourgeois as his accomplices, the Club had finally taken shape by the early 1970’s. At that time, under the insightful guidance and hard work of Brian Townsend, photography courses and workshops were offered and field trips organized. The club grew and consequently, executives were elected, a constitution developed and committees were formed. From Reid’s Photography basement, the group started meeting at the George-L.-Dumont Hospital and, according to Clarence Nowlan, after loosing this meeting place moved to the City Hospital before finally settling in to its present home at the Université de Moncton, in the Rémi Rossignol science building in 1984.

Looking back at the past 50 years, the club had numerous highlights and achievements. Among them, was the hosting of the Canada Camera Conference (CAPA) in August 1997. With the aid of Stephan Reebs’s notes, we confirmed that it was held on the Université de Moncton campus and that the conference executive consisted of 14 Focus members. Numerous field trips and workshops were organized for the 150 conference participants such as, an introduction to infrared photography, visits to Shamper’s Bluff, Campobello, Hopewell Cape, and Cape Enragé to name a few. According to the CAPA president, all in attendance enjoyed the true maritime “joie de vivre” and hospitality, Focus professionalism and expertise, and the meals.

From its 67 members in 2003, with an average of 25 members attending regular meetings, the Focus club’s membership grew to 160 on this 50th anniversary year with meeting attendance reaching up to 100 active photographers.

Looking ahead, there are still many exciting challenges facing the club, we wish all its members a happy 50th and remind each and everyone that participation is the key to a successful and positive experience…

To celebrate a special exhibit took place at the Moncton Public Library for the mount of Marsh.

Special thanks to the following whose notes form the basis for this brief history:

Rhéal Bourgeois, Clarence Nowlan, Stéphan Reebs, Robert Saulnier : The Focal Point ; vol 1 issue 3, Octobre 2003, “Focus Camera Club marks 30 years in Moncton!”

Le ‘’Focus Camera Club’’ célèbre son 50e anniversaire

Histoire: il y a 50 ans…

Très peu d’entre nous connaissent quand, où, qui, et comment le ‘’Focus Camera Club’’ a débuté. Nous commencerons par un article de Robert Saulnier, publié dans ” The Focus Point” en 2003. Dans cet article, Vanier LeBlanc, un employé d’Eaton, a été crédité comme l’un des principaux « pères fondateurs » du Focus Camera Club.

En questionnant la veuve de M. LeBlanc, Robert a découvert que, au début des années 1950, un groupe de photographes conduit par son mari, désireux de partager des expériences et des idées, a commencé à se réunir sur la rue Main, dans le sous-sol du photographe Reid. Au début, le groupe n’avait ni nom et ni une structure formelle. Avec Roland Maurice MD et Rhéal Bourgeois comme complices, le club a finalement pris forme au début des années 1970. À cette époque, sous la direction perspicace et le travail acharné de Brian Townsend, des cours de photographie et des ateliers ont été offerts incluant des excursions organisées. Le Club a grandi et par conséquent, des administrateurs furent élus, une charte fut développée et des comités furent formés. Du sous-sol du photographe Reid, le groupe a commencé à se réunir à l’hôpital George-L.-Dumont et, d’après Clarence Nowlan, obligé de quitter ce lieu de rencontre, le Club a déménagé à l’Hôpital Municipal avant de s’installer à son domicile actuel à l’Université de Moncton, dans le bâtiment scientifique Rémi Rossignol en 1984.

En examinant notre histoire au cours des 50 dernières années, le Club a eu de nombreux faits saillants et réalisations. Parmi ceux-ci, fut d’être l’hôte de la Conférence Canadienne de la photographie de l’ACAP (Canadian Camera Conférence) en août 1997. À l’aide des notes de Stephan Reebs, nous savons qu’elle a eu lieu sur le campus de l’Université de Moncton et que la direction de la Conférence était composé de 14 membres du club Focus. De nombreuses excursions et ateliers ont été organisés pour les 150 participants à la Conférence, comme une introduction à la photographie infrarouge, des visites, pour n’en nommer que quelques-unes, Shamper’s Bluff, Campobello, Hopewell Cape et Cap Enragé. Selon le Président de la l’ACAP, tous les participants ont bénéficié de la véritable « joie de vivre » maritime, de la gastronomie, de l’hospitalité, du professionnalisme et de l’expertise du Focus Camera Club.

De ses 67 membres en 2003, avec une moyenne de 25 membres participants aux réunions, l’effectif du Club focus s’est accru à 160 membres en ce 50e anniversaire avec une participation aux réunions atteignant jusqu’à 100 photographes actifs.

En regardant vers l’avenir, le Club perçoit de nombreux défis passionnants, nous souhaitons à tous ses membres un Joyeux 50e et rappelle à chacun de ses membres que la participation est la clé d’une expérience réussie et positive…

Pour célébrer son anniversaire, une exposition spéciale a eu lieu à la bibliothèque publique de Moncton durant le mois de mars.

Un remerciement particulier, pour les informations qui ont constituées la base de cette brève histoire:

Rhéal Bourgeois, Clarence Nowlan, Stéphane Reebs, Robert Saulnier: The Focal Point; vol 1 Numéro 3, octobre 2003, “Focus Camera Club marque 30 ans à Moncton!”

