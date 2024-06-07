FIAP Photo Academy – July24 – Upcoming Online Events

Monday July 8th, 2024 at 11 am PST (Check out the correct time zone for where you live.)

Presented by the FIAP Photo Academy Online Events – Bears and Cowboys with Lisa Langell

A nature photographer and birder from the age of eight, Lisa is the founder of Langell Photography, LLC. She started her business in 2010 after a long careers as a floral designer, educational psychologist, consultant and in helping launch and manage two startups that grew into leading companies in the Ed-Tech space.

Since then, Lisa has earned numerous awards and has been published in Outdoor Photographer, Arizona Highways, Ranger Rick, Images Arizona, and more. She is an Image Master for Tamron Americas, an Ambassador for Fotopro Tripods, and is a judge for ViewBug.

Lisa loves creating nature photography and art that is inspired by her background in psychology and design. When Lisa isn’t having fun making photographs, she’s thriving on teaching photography—both via engaging online/webinar-based classes and in her in-the-field sessions. Lisa specializes in Alaska, Florida, Arizona and beyond. Her humility and passion for teaching and photography shines through! Lisa provides photographers with memorable, fun, and caring experiences that enrich, invigorate and expand photographers’ skills and portfolios in wonderful ways.

This presentation will concentrate on Lisa’s images of Bears taken in Alaska and on Cowboys taken in Arizona. It will be interesting, inspiring and educational.

If you haven’t seen Lisa’s work before do take a look at her website: http://www.langellphotography.com

Lisa’s social media sites are:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ lisalangell/ and https://www.facebook.com/ LisaLangellPhotography/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ langellphoto/

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/ Langellphotography

You must register to attend using this link: https://bit.ly/4aL4jGG

*Do not share this link, access is a benefit of your Individual CAPA membership.