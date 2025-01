FIAP Distinctions 2025

CAPA is Canada’s representative to the Federation Internationale de L’Art Photographique (FIAP), which is a federation of approximately 86 international photographic organizations. Each year CAPA submits applications for some of its members to receive FIAP Distinctions. These Distinctions recognize an individual’s success in international photographic exhibitions with FIAP patronage.

If you are a member of CAPA and have participated in photographic exhibitions with FIAP patronage you may qualify for a FIAP Distinction. CAPA will be submitting applications for Distinction to FIAP on April 1, 2025. If you are interested in finding out more about FIAP international exhibitions or the FIAP Distinctions please contact David Laronde, FIAP’s Liaison Officer in Canada at davidrlaronde@gmail.com