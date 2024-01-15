FIAP Distinctions 2024 Application Deadline

If you live in Canada and are a member of CAPA either as a member of a CAPA member club or as an individual member of CAPA and you have entered your photographs in international exhibitions/ salons you may be able to apply for a FIAP distinction. FIAP Distinctions are granted to individuals who have achieved success in international competitions/ salons, and are now almost necessary if you wish to judge internationally.

The closing date for all 2024 Canadian applications for FIAP Distinctions is April 1, 2024.



If you wish further information please contact David Laronde, FIAP’s Liaison Officer for Canada, at davidrlaronde@gmail.com