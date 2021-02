Feb. 2021 Competition News

2021 Creative Competition

The final competition report has been approved for this competition and all entrants have received a copy of this report. You can view the winning images here –

Club images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-creative-club/

Individual images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-creative-individual/

I have received many suggestions that the Creative and Fine Art competitions are very similar and we should consider combining them. Based on these suggestions, our 2022 Fine Art Competition will contain components of both the 2021 Creative and 2021 Fine Art specifications and themes.

Details about this new competition will be posted on the CAPA website on or shortly before April 1, 2021.

All photographers are reminded that they MUST read and comply with the respective competition details prior to submitting an image. It is from these details that the judges are directed to evaluate and score images. Failing to comply with the competition details may result in a lower score than expected.

If you have questions on whether your image qualifies for this competition, please email with your image attached. Forward your email to competitions@capacanada.ca

2021 Curves & Lines Competition

This competition is now been opened up for the uploading of images and competition closes on March 30, 2021.

Prior to doing so, please review the competition details prior to submitting your images. The Details are identical to last year’s competition. Check out the competition detail webpage here – https://capacanada.ca/2021-lines-and-curves-lignes-et-courbes/

