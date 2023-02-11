Feb. 2023 Competition Updates

2023 Ontario Zone Competition

You can view the winning images from this competition here:

Winning Club images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2023-ontario-club-competition/

Winning Individual Images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2023-ontario-zone-individual-competition/

The final competition report for this competition has been posted to the CAPA website. To view this report, you must first log into the CAPA website and select the Competition Reports from the Competitions dropdown menu.

2023 Artistic Competition

This competition is in the process of being judges.

Other Competition Now Open For Updating Images:

Photojournalism Competition – closes on February 15, 2023 – you can view this webpage here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-photojournalism-photojournalisme/

Fall/Winter Competition – closes on March 1, 2023 – you can view this webpage here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-fall-winter-dautomne-2023/

Atlantic Zone Competition – closes on March 30, 2023 – you can view this webpage here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-atlantic-zone-zone-de-latlantique/

Prairie Zone Competition – closes on March 30, 2023 – you can view this webpage here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-prairie-zone/



As a reminder, our 2023 Audio Visual Presentation Competition closes on March 15, 2023.

Please ensure you read the competition details prior to submitting your entry: https://capacanada.ca/2023-audio-visual-presentation-audio-visuelle/