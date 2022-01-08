Feb. 2022 – PGNS presents Darryl Robertson and Laszlo Podor

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of our members, there is no charge to attend.

“Focus Stacking in Landscape and Macro Photography” with Darryl Robertson and Laszlo Podor

it’s on Monday, Feb 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM AST. Darryl Robertson and Laszlo Podor will show you the techniques used to make images with a deep depth of field, even when shooting with wide apertures. This webinar will discuss why and when focus stacking is needed in Landscape and Macro Photography, how to do it in camera and in post-processing and how to correct common problems that occur.

To register for Darryl Robertson and Laszlo Podor’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/focus-stacking-in-landscape-and-macro-photography-tickets-215713423657