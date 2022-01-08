Feb. 2022 – PGNS presents Darryl Robertson and Laszlo Podor

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of our members, there is no charge to attend.
“Focus Stacking in Landscape and Macro Photography” with Darryl Robertson and Laszlo Podor
it’s on Monday, Feb 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM AST. Darryl Robertson and Laszlo Podor will show you the techniques used to make images with a deep depth of field, even when shooting with wide apertures. This webinar will discuss why and when focus stacking is needed in Landscape and Macro Photography, how to do it in camera and in post-processing and how to correct common problems that occur.
To register for Darryl Robertson and Laszlo Podor’s presentation, please use the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/focus-stacking-in-landscape-and-macro-photography-tickets-215713423657
La “Photographic Guild” de la Nouvelle Écosse
est heureuse de vous inviter à se joindre à nous pour notre série de webinaires. Ces webinaires sont gratuites, grâce du generosité, d’un de nos membres.
“Focus Stacking in Landscape and Macro Photography” with Darryl Robertson and Laszlo Podor
se prendre place Lundi Février 14 , 2022 à 19h30 AST. Darryl Robertson et Laszlo Podor vous montreront les techniques utilisées pour réaliser des images avec une grande profondeur de champ, même lors de prises de vue avec de grandes ouvertures. Ce webinaire expliquera pourquoi et quand l’empilage de la mise au point est nécessaire dans la photographie de paysage et de macro, comment le faire dans l’appariel et en post-traitement et comment corriger les problèmes courants qui surviennent.
Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Laszlo Podor et Darryl Robertson, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/focus-stacking-in-landscape-and-macro-photography-tickets-215713423657