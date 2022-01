Feb. 2022 – PGNS presents Bob Benson

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of our members, there is no charge to attend.

“Techniques for Making a B&W Image” with Bob Benson

it’s on Sunday, Feb 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM AST. With the new software tools available to us, it is easier than ever to make a good monochrome image, as long as there is a basic concept about what makes a good image. Popular speaker Bob Benson is back to demonstrate some of the many techniques that can be used. Software plugin options are discussed, as well as understanding how important color is to make a good B&W image.

To register for Bob Benson’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/techniques-for-making-a-bw-image-with-bob-benson-tickets-211361266237