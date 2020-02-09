Feb 2020 Competition News

2020 A Series Of Four Photos Competition
This competition closes on February 15, 2020 at midnight Eastern Standard Time.
You can view the competition details page here – https://capacanada.ca/2020-series-of-four/. Please read the competition detail page prior to uploading you images into this competition.
If you have questions about this competition, please email the Competition Coordinator – Henry Schnell at hatschell@yahoo.com or myself at competitions@capacanada.ca
2020 Monochrome Competition
This competition closes on February 28, 2020 at midnight Eastern Standard Time. Please remember to first read the competition detail webpage prior to uploading your images into this competition.
You can view this competition details page here – https://capacanada.ca/2020-monochrome/. If you have questions about this competition, please email the Competition Coordinator – Sheldon Boles at competitions@capacanada.ca
With regards to our Monochrome Competition, three photographers asked if a sepia tone is permitted then why is not a duo tone permitted in this competition. My response to this point was as follows:
Our monochrome competition does include the FIAP Monochrome definition which is used by 94 camera societies around the world. It states as follows:
A black and white work fitting from the very dark grey (black) to the very clear grey (white) is a monochrome work with the various shades of grey. A black and white work toned entirely in a single colour will remain a monochrome work able to stand in the black and white category. On the other hand a black and white work modified by a partial toning or by the addition of one colour becomes a colour work (polychrome) to stand in the colour category.
CAPA’s supplements this definition by stating as follows:
A sepia image is considered a monochrome image. A ‘duo-toned’ image is not considered a monochrome image for the purposes of this competition.
Sepia is a reddish-brown colour named after the rich brown pigment brown derived from the ink sac of the common cuttlefish Sepia. I have included a CAPA sepia images that was received a 2018 Four Nations Gold medal.
The point you were emphasizing is contained in the FIAP Monochrome definition above and is re-stated below:
A black and white work toned entirely in a single colour will remain a monochrome work able to stand in the black and white category. On the other hand a black and white work modified by a partial toning or by the addition of one colour becomes a colour work (polychrome) to stand in the colour category.
Therefore, if two tones are used or partially toned with a single hue in addition to the base hue then the image becomes a Duo Tone image and would not be acceptable as it would be considered a colour image.
What I must be emphasized is that the submission of images to our CAPA competitions must meet the specific competition’s Scope of Competition and not on the interpretations one makes on details found elsewhere on internet or Facebook.
Each of our competitions are developed and refined on the contribution of leading CAPA photographers and internationally recognized judges.
2020 Audio Visual Presentation Competition
This competition is being extremely popular with some outstanding images being submitted.
Competition closes on March 15, 2020 at midnight Eastern Standard Time.
Prior to submitting your presentation, you must read and comply with the details contained on the competition detail page here – https://capacanada.ca/2020-av/. If you have any questions about this competition and the processing of your submission, please email the Competition Coordinator Ann Alimi at anthie@hotmail.com or myself at competitions@capacanada.ca
If you like to receive some of the past winning presentations as example on preparing your presentation submission, please contact our CAPA Secretary at secretary@capacanada.ca
2020 Canada: My Country Competition
This competition is now open for uploading of images.
Competition closes on March 30, 2020 at midnight Eastern Standard Time.
You can view the competition detail page here – https://capacanada.ca/2020-canada-my-country/. If you have any questions about this competition and the processing of your submission, please email the Competition Coordinator at competitions@capacanada.ca
Février 2020 Nouvelles des concours
2020 Concours Une série de quatre photos
Ce concours ferme le 15 février 2020 à minuit heure normale de l’est (HNE).
Les détails du concours peuvent être consultés sur cette page : https://capacanada.ca/2020-series-of-four/. Lisez attentivement les détails de ce concours avant de soumettre des images.
Pour toute question, envoyez un courriel au coordonnateur du concours, Henry Schnell, hatschell@yahoo.com, ou à Sheldon Boles, competitions@capacanada.ca
2020 Concours Monochrome
Ce concours ferme le 28 Février 2020 à minuit heure normale de l’est (HNE).
Lisez attentivement les détails du concours avant de soumettre des images.
Les détails du concours peuvent être consultés sur cette page : https://capacanada.ca/2020-monochrome/.
Pour toute question, envoyez un courriel à Sheldon Boles, competitions@capacanada.ca.
Trois photographes ont demandé pourquoi une image deux tons n’est pas acceptée dans le concours Monochrome alors qu’une image Sepia est acceptée. La réponse du directeur des concours est la suivante :
Notre concours Monochrome utilise la définition de la FIAP du terme Monochrome qui est utilisée par 94 sociétés de photographie autour du monde. Elle se lit comme suit :
Une œuvre en noir et blanc qui s’étend du gris très foncé (noir) jusqu’au gris très clair (blanc) est une œuvre monochrome avec différents tons de gris. Une œuvre en noir et blanc comportant des tonalités d’une seule couleur demeure une œuvre monochrome qui se classe dans la catégorie du noir et blanc. Par contre, une œuvre noir et blanc modifiée avec des tonalités partielles ou avec l’addition d’une couleur devient une œuvre en couleur (polychrome) et se classe dans la catégorie couleurs.
L’ACAP ajoute à cette définition :
Une image Sepia est considérée comme une image monochrome. Une image ‘deux tons’ n’est pas considérée comme une image monochrome pour ce concours.
Le Sepia est une couleur brune-rougeâtre dérivée du pigment d’une couleur brune riche provenant du sac d’encre d’un poisson commun, la seiche Sepia. Une image Sepia présenté par l’ACAP au concours Quatre Nations 2018 et ayant gagné la médaille d’or est incluse.
L’argument sur lequel les trois photographes insistaient est couvert par la définition de la FIAP et est répété ici :
Une œuvre en noir et blanc qui s’étend du gris très foncé (noir) jusqu’au gris très clair (blanc) est une œuvre monochrome avec différents tons de gris. Une œuvre en noir et blanc comportant des tonalités d’une seule couleur demeure une œuvre monochrome qui se classe dans la catégorie du noir et blanc. Par contre, une œuvre noir et blanc modifiée avec des tonalités partielles ou avec l’addition d’une couleur devient une œuvre en couleur (polychrome) et se classe dans la catégorie couleurs.
En conséquence si deux tons sont utilisés ou bien qu’une teinte avec des tonalités partielles est utilisée en plus de la teinte de base alors l’image devient une image ‘deux tons’ et est considérée comme une image couleur.
Il faut insister sur le fait que la les images soumises doivent se conformer à la description faite dans les concours de l’ACAP et non suivre l’interprétation faite par quelqu’un qui se base sur des détails trouvés ailleurs sur l’internet ou sur Facebook.
Chacun des concours de l’ACAP est développé et raffiné par la contribution de chefs de file en photographie et par des juges reconnus internationalement.
2020 Concours Canada: Mon pays
Ce concours est actuellement ouvert à la soumission d’images.
Le concours ferme le 30 mars 2020 à minuit heure normale de l’est (HNE).
Consultez les détails du concours sur cette page
https://capacanada.ca/2020-canada-my-country/
Pour toute question sur ce concours ou sur la manière soumettre vos images, envoyez un courriel au coordonnateur du concours competitions@capacanada.ca.