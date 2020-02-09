Feb 2020 Competition News

Read more

With regards to our Monochrome Competition, three photographers asked if a sepia tone is permitted then why is not a duo tone permitted in this competition. My response to this point was as follows:

Our monochrome competition does include the FIAP Monochrome definition which is used by 94 camera societies around the world. It states as follows:

A black and white work fitting from the very dark grey (black) to the very clear grey (white) is a monochrome work with the various shades of grey. A black and white work toned entirely in a single colour will remain a monochrome work able to stand in the black and white category. On the other hand a black and white work modified by a partial toning or by the addition of one colour becomes a colour work (polychrome) to stand in the colour category.

CAPA’s supplements this definition by stating as follows:

A sepia image is considered a monochrome image. A ‘duo-toned’ image is not considered a monochrome image for the purposes of this competition.

Sepia is a reddish-brown colour named after the rich brown pigment brown derived from the ink sac of the common cuttlefish Sepia. I have included a CAPA sepia images that was received a 2018 Four Nations Gold medal.

The point you were emphasizing is contained in the FIAP Monochrome definition above and is re-stated below:

A black and white work toned entirely in a single colour will remain a monochrome work able to stand in the black and white category. On the other hand a black and white work modified by a partial toning or by the addition of one colour becomes a colour work (polychrome) to stand in the colour category.

Therefore, if two tones are used or partially toned with a single hue in addition to the base hue then the image becomes a Duo Tone image and would not be acceptable as it would be considered a colour image.

What I must be emphasized is that the submission of images to our CAPA competitions must meet the specific competition’s Scope of Competition and not on the interpretations one makes on details found elsewhere on internet or Facebook.

Each of our competitions are developed and refined on the contribution of leading CAPA photographers and internationally recognized judges.