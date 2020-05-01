Exposition virtuelle du Club photo Boucherville

Le Club photo de Boucherville, c’est 65 membres passionnés, amateurs et professionnels, qui vous proposent une exposition virtuelle des coups de coeur de ses membres. Chaque photo est l’expression d’un point de vue unique et d’une créativité hors du commun.

Visionnez notre expo et notre diaporama au www.clubphotoboucherville.org

_________

Virtual Exhibition of the Club photo Boucherville

Club photo Boucherville’s 65 dedicated professional and amateur members invite you to visit a virtual exhibition of some of their best work. Each photo is the expression of a particular, unique point of view as well a very high level of creativity.

Visit the exhibition and slideshow at www.clubphotoboucherville.org