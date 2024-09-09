Etobicoke Camera Club – Sept24 – Upcoming Presentation

September 9, 2024 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST – Brooks Jensen”Those Who Inspire Me and Why” – We can receive inspiration from lots of areas both inside and outside photography.

Brooks Jensen and his late wife (Maureen Gallagher) are the owners, co-founders, editors, and publishers of the award winning LensWork, one of today’s most respected and important periodicals in fine art photography.

September 30, 2024 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST – Kate Hailey

“The Art of Mobile Photography”Kate will discuss composition, light, and storytelling.

As well as highlight a few tips to get more from your mobile phone’s camera.

October 7, 2024 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST – Seth Resnick

“Unleashing Creativity: Mastering the Art of Visual Storytelling”Revolutionize your creative process and unlock new artistic perspectives.

Change your thinking and creative process, discover new ways of thinking creatively and achieving your artistic vision. Seth is a Lightroom expert.

October 21, 2024 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST – Angie McMonigal

“Abstract Architecture Photography: Creativity in Composition”Creative approaches to architectural subjects.

Emphasis will be on architectural details and creating abstracts of the built environment.

November 4, 2024 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST – Hans Arnold

“Expressive Image Style – Bringing Your Photography To The Next Level”

Visual dynamic images of the Natural World. An engaging interplay with digital enhancement techniques, resulting in a fusion of reality and a painterly-like quality in fine art pieces.

November 18, 2024 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST – Todd Murrison

“Composite Photography”

Creating Composite Images

December 2, 2024 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST – Peter Baumgarten

“Seeing Differently – Creating More Interesting Compositions”



Landscape, macro and natural abstract images.

You can have more details by clicking here.

You can register by clicking here