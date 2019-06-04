Pano Awards Call for Entries

The EPSON International Pano Awards 2019

US $50,000 prize pool, including $12,000 cash!

Enter online at thepanoawards.com

Professional and amateur photographers around the world are invited to enter The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards to compete for $50,000 in cash and prizes.

Early-bird entries are open now until Monday 1st July, 2019.

The EPSON International Pano Awards is dedicated to the craft and art of panoramic photography. Advances in digital photography and editing software have resulted in an ever-increasing rise in the

popularity of image stitching, especially in the panoramic format. VR ‘immersive’ photography also continues to excite and develop at a rapid pace, and dedicated panoramic film photographers still

remain.

The Epson International Pano Awards showcases the work of panoramic photographers worldwide and is the largest competition for panoramic photography.

The 2018 competition saw 4937 images submitted from 1251 photographers in 74 countries.

The 2019 competition is open to all professional and amateur photographers with a combined pool of more than US$50,000, including $12,000 cash.

Prizes include an Epson SureColor P7070 printer, an Epson SureColor P5070 printer, an Epson EB- 1776 ultra-slim projector and a Nikon D850 camera.

We also welcome new sponsor Haida, and welcome back One-of-a-Kind Photography Adventures.

The judging panel includes some of the world’s top photographers and industry professionals, including Adam Williams, William Long, Isabella Tabacchi, Bill Bailey, Mark Gray, Aaron Spence, Chris Collacott, Abe Blair, Timothy Poulton, Sean Davey, Juan Pablo de Miguel, Anna Gibiskys and Ayrton Camargo.