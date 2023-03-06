Subscribe to CAPA News here

Tamron March Mega Sale!

It’s the biggest sale ever on Tamron Lenses in Canada! Get up to $200 instant savings on the mirrorless or DSLR lens you’ve been eyeing. Choose from one of Tamron’s versatile all-in-one zooms, an award-winning fast standard, wide, or tele zoom, an ultra-telephoto zoom, or an ultra-wide zoom. Find the lens that’s perfect for your Sony, Fujifilm or Nikon Z mirrorless camera, or for your Canon or Nikon DSLR today! Hurry! The savings won’t last long. March 6 through April 2 only. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/TamronSale

Tamron is an official sponsor of CAPA.

