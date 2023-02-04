Education Committee Volunteers Needed

CAPA Education Committee

Recently appointed Director of Education, Dan Sigouin, has been tasked with developing a comprehensive education program for CAPA members. Currently we host the CAPA Speakers Series, and the National Judging Course, and several online resources.

The Director of Education is looking for volunteers to form the CAPA Education Committee.

Committee members will work collaboratively, creating the infrastructure, and material for the CAPA Education Program. Volunteers with a background in training, education, either classroom or online, would be invaluable on this committee.

Please email Dan Sigouin, Director of Education, at education@capacanada.ca for more information.