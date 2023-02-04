Subscribe to CAPA News here

Education Committee Volunteers Needed

CAPA Education Committee

 

Recently appointed Director of Education, Dan Sigouin, has been tasked with developing a comprehensive education program for CAPA members. Currently we host the CAPA Speakers Series, and the National Judging Course, and several online resources.

The Director of Education is looking for volunteers to form the CAPA Education Committee.

Committee members will work collaboratively, creating the infrastructure, and material for the CAPA Education Program.  Volunteers with a background in training, education, either classroom or online, would be invaluable on this committee.

Please email Dan Sigouin, Director of Education, at education@capacanada.ca for more information.

Share this post

Latest News

Communications Assistant Needed

February 4, 2023

CAPA Communications Committee Communications Assistant The CAPA Communications Committee is seeking a volunteer for the position of Communications Assistant. This volunteer will be reaching out

Read More »

Judging Courses 2023

January 9, 2023

Are you interested in learning how to evaluate and score photographic images or how to make a better image? CAPA is pleased to provide our

Read More »

You cannot copy content of this page