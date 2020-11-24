Director of Photographic Imaging Dr. Bob Ito, FCAPA, Hon FCAPA

Robert has been involved with photography nearly all his life. As child he enjoyed wandering around looking at the thumbnail size images of the world through his parent’s filmless box camera. In high school, he worked part-time for a professional photographer and used his earnings to buy a Balda 35 mm camera and a medium format Rolleiflex.

He worked with darkroom printing for many years, both in B&W and colour, and exhibited his prints widely. He still has a number of film cameras, primarily for panoramas, but has largely switched to digital technology Darkroom style photo expression and editing have now become much more flexible and powerful using digital editing tools..

Robert has been involved with CAPA and the predecessor organization, NAPA, since 1977 and has served in many senior positions, including Vice-President and President, the latter for two terms. He is currently Director of Photographic Imaging for CAPA

