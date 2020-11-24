Director of Photographic Imaging Dr. Bob Ito, FCAPA, Hon FCAPA

He worked with darkroom printing for many years, both in B&W and colour, and exhibited his prints widely. He still has a number of film cameras, primarily for panoramas, but has largely switched to digital technology Darkroom style photo expression and editing have now become much more flexible and powerful using digital editing tools..
Robert has been involved with CAPA and the predecessor organization, NAPA, since 1977 and has served in many senior positions, including Vice-President and President, the latter for two terms. He is currently Director of Photographic Imaging for CAPA
He is a certified CAPA judge and has judged in many local, national and international photographic salons and competitions.
He loves travel and has been to all seven continents and more than 75 countries. His travel interests are in photographing, experiencing and interpreting new places and cultures, all the while avoiding the usual tourist spots.
In term of his day jobs, he was a initially a Research Officer with the National Research Council of Canada but became a Professor at UBC in 1973, where was involved with digital image processing for industrial applications for more than 30 years.
Please contact Robert(Bob) at: photo-imaging@capacanada.ca
Enjoy a selection of Robert’s works below.